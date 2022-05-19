Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
BREAKING: Disney+ knocked out in SA, for now

About 24 hours in SA and Disney+ has a glitch. Picture by Marques Kaspbrak/UnSplash

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg - And Netflix is your winner after knocking out Disney+ in SA by the first round.

Only a day into its launch and Disney+ has been tainted by a glitch plaguing scores of users, who took to Twitter to vent.

The long-anticipated Disney+ launched in South Africa on 18 May and promised scores of new content for local viewers.

The excitement was short-lived however after scores of local Disney+ subscribers took to Twitter to vent frustrations about a glitch plaguing the platform, by not allowing a video to be loaded.

Some even said Disney+ should give a free month for all the hassles.

Others were asking for help to watch their favourite programmes.

While others demanded Disney+ tell them how long the problem would be.

Disney+ aimed to bring back on-demand streaming of highly-rated movies and series to local audiences after a brief scarcity, thanks to content rights.

South Africans can now look forward to favourites, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise and Lucas Films' Star Wars movies, as both production houses make up part of Disney's catalogue - when the service starts working again.

Other tweets included that it was less than 24 hours in the country and already showing a glitch.:

Disney+ is the latest of South Africa’s four major streaming services behind Showmax, US-based Netflix and Amazon Prime.

After the launch of Disney+ globally on November 19, 2019, content owned by the Walt Disney Company slowly began disappearing from platforms like Netflix and Showmax.

Since its global launch, Disney+ has been highly anticipated by locals. Run by the Walt Disney Company, Disney+ features content from its production houses, which umbrellas the likes of Marvel and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Star Wars franchise, Pixar and National Geographic.

The introduction of Disney+ means that South Africans will now have access to new and older content from the company’s production houses, which are currently unavailable on streaming platforms for locals.

The service will cost R119 per month in South Africa.

Disney+ has not as yet responded to queries on the issue.

