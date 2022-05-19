BREAKING: Disney+ knocked out in SA, for now

Johannesburg - And Netflix is your winner after knocking out Disney+ in SA by the first round.

Only a day into its launch and Disney+ has been tainted by a glitch plaguing scores of users, who took to Twitter to vent. The long-anticipated Disney+ launched in South Africa on 18 May and promised scores of new content for local viewers. The excitement was short-lived however after scores of local Disney+ subscribers took to Twitter to vent frustrations about a glitch plaguing the platform, by not allowing a video to be loaded.

Some even said Disney+ should give a free month for all the hassles. @disneyplusza must give us a free month just to say sorry for the issues cause hayi #DisneyPlusZA — Queen Mpho (@mme_mpho) May 19, 2022 Others were asking for help to watch their favourite programmes.

@disneyplusza please help I’m trying to watch Hannah Montana #DisneyPlusZA pic.twitter.com/K05ChGpmc6 — eboy3000 🍑 (@eboy_3000) May 19, 2022 While others demanded Disney+ tell them how long the problem would be. #DisneyPlusZA @disneyplusza @DPlusZA_Help Could you please post an official tweet that the service is down and how long it will take before it's fixed. — Swaye ⚢🎩![CDATA[]]>🌡 (@FallenPixel) May 19, 2022 Disney+ aimed to bring back on-demand streaming of highly-rated movies and series to local audiences after a brief scarcity, thanks to content rights.

South Africans can now look forward to favourites, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise and Lucas Films' Star Wars movies, as both production houses make up part of Disney's catalogue - when the service starts working again. Other tweets included that it was less than 24 hours in the country and already showing a glitch.: @disneyplus have been trying to watch but it gives an error. That the url playback is empty. Pls assist! #DisneyPlusZA — A cuppa tea? yeah! (@Ateeyah) May 19, 2022

Less than 24 hr on the Disney plus app on my iphone and it's showing a playback error and not working. 🙄 #DisneyPlusZA — Aamina Moosa (@Aspirin_Amy) May 19, 2022 Disney+ is the latest of South Africa’s four major streaming services behind Showmax, US-based Netflix and Amazon Prime. After the launch of Disney+ globally on November 19, 2019, content owned by the Walt Disney Company slowly began disappearing from platforms like Netflix and Showmax.

Since its global launch, Disney+ has been highly anticipated by locals. Run by the Walt Disney Company, Disney+ features content from its production houses, which umbrellas the likes of Marvel and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Star Wars franchise, Pixar and National Geographic. The introduction of Disney+ means that South Africans will now have access to new and older content from the company’s production houses, which are currently unavailable on streaming platforms for locals. The service will cost R119 per month in South Africa.