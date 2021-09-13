Businesses can now accept payments via links on WhatsApp

Clickatell has introduced yet another groundbreaking payment solution which is set to deliver an effortless and comprehensive way for merchants to offer payments and transactions to consumers in chat. The newly announced Chat 2 Pay payment solution will enable merchants to securely accept payments in chat messaging by sending consumers a payment link via SMS or WhatsApp.

Although the company has not yet disclosed which merchants are already on board, the CEO and Co-Founder at Clickatell Pieter de Villiers said not only will Chat 2 Pay add to the booming world of digital payments but will also help reduce fraud and the overall cost of doing business while increasing customer engagement. “Chat 2 Pay addresses today’s boom worldwide in digital payments, a shift in consumer behaviour and response to the impact of the pandemic. It also helps address consumers’ physical proximity concerns while reducing fraud. Chat 2 Pay delivers a secure, frictionless, and contact-free checkout with no need to hand credit cards to merchants or read card details over the phone,” he said in a statement. “Brands can now improve their customer service with Chat 2 Pay by providing a more convenient and secure way to make payments in chat messaging.”

“As chat commerce accelerates, we are innovating to create payment systems like Chat 2 Pay where all brands, no matter the size, may accept payments in the chat channels consumers have come to love, trust, and use every day,” de Villiers said. “By taking the payment capabilities brands have on their websites, apps, and in their call centres, and making them available via chat, simpler payments will further drive adoption of this low-cost, efficient channel for interactions and transactions.” In three steps, brands can request and facilitate payments through pay-by-link capability.

1. A merchant’s customer service or sales representative triggers a payment request from a standard CRM or order management system (OMS) and sends it to the customer as a link. 2. The customer receives a secure payment link via SMS or WhatsApp. When clicking on the link, it directs the customer to a hosted, responsive checkout page. 3. A customer then completes details and submits a payment receiving an order confirmation and receipt via chat.