Call to nominate Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in South Africa

Since 2008, Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies has been the definitive source for recognising the organisations that are transforming industries and shaping society. Last year, Fast Company recognised more than 400 organisations with this prestigious honour, from the largest companies in the world to small start-ups with just a few employees. With innovation more important than ever this year, Fast Company is looking forward to recognising the organisations that are moving the world forward.

Every submission for the 2022 Most Innovative Companies will be individually evaluated by a team of Fast Company editors and panel of judges. By participating you will enable your company or nominated business to be seen and evaluated by Fast Company editors and panel of judges. This will enable the business to gain the Fast Company stamp of approval for creating a truly breakthrough technology. In addition the nominated company will get speaking engagements at Fast Company events. Through Fast Company platforms the business will be able to tell their organisation’s story to the world; highlight the success of teams within the organisation — or partners who’ve helped with their success.