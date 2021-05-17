Cape Town-based online retailer expands its operations

DURBAN - Yebo Fresh, a Cape Town-based online retailer that delivers food and household goods to households, shops and organisations, has now expanded its operations to Johannesburg.

The new Gauteng branch which is based at the Airport Industrial area consists of 10 team members, excluding drivers and marketeers.

Customers orders are packed at the airport-based warehouse and delivered to the customer’s doorstep within 24 to 48 hours.

With the launch in Johannesburg, the first areas that will be able to place orders are Katlehong, Vosloorus and Thokoza.

Yebo Fresh regional sales manager Thabiso Dubazana said: “The area has a large population and thousands of spaza stores, however it’s relatively under-served when it comes to retail and delivery options. We believe this is a great starting point for us and we can make the lives of many customers a lot easier”.

With the expansion, the Yebo Fresh hopes to continue growing and provide Johannesburg with the service received by customers in Cape Town.

“We’re delighted to bring our offering to the Johannesburg market,” said Jessica Boonstra, founder and chief executive of Yebo Fresh.

“Over recent years South Africa has seen a great increase in e-commerce and delivery options, and the township market is ready to ride the online wave and reap its benefits. We hope to bridge the gap with our services, and continue to grow along with the communities we work in.”

Yebo Fresh has seen substantial growth since starting operations in the Western Cape in 2018. In Cape Town, the company occupies a 1 200m² warehouse where over 40 full-time employees work to produce food and grocery orders for residents.

