Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, July 11, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

China regulator fines Alibaba, Tencent for disclosure violations

The logo of Alibaba Group is seen inside the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, in 2014. File picture: Aly Song Reuters

The logo of Alibaba Group is seen inside the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, in 2014. File picture: Aly Song Reuters

Published 4h ago

Share

Shanghai - China has imposed fines on technology giants Alibaba and Tencent as well as a range of other firms for failing to comply with anti-monopoly rules on the disclosure of transactions, the country’s market regulator said on Sunday.

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) released a list of 28 deals that violated the rules. Five involved units of Alibaba, including a 2021 purchase of equity in its subsidiary, the Youku Tudou streaming platform.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tencent was involved in 12 of the transactions on SAMR’s list.

The firms could not immediately be reached for comment.

China’s tech sector has been one of the main targets of a crackdown on monopolistic practices that started in late 2020.

More on this

Under the anti-monopoly law, the maximum potential fine in each case stands at 500 000 yuan ($74 688).

Reuters

Related Topics:

China

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters