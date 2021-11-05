Cisco and Makwa-IT partner to support non-profit Wot-if? based in Diepsloot which helps entrepreneurs

Xolile Mtembu Computer Information System Company (Cisco) and Makwa-IT have announced a partnership in support of the non-profit organisation Wot-if? The technology companies aim to tackle technological challenges and bring about positive change.

Wot-if? is a non-profit organisation based in Diepsloot that links up small business owners with well-established entrepreneurs to provide them with opportunities to expand their businesses and increase their revenue. At the launch event, Makwa-IT committed to donating networking technology to Wot-if? These resources will help small entrepreneurs to grow their productivity, the size of their businesses and assist them in saving money by using Cisco solutions. This partnership came about after Wot-if? experienced a cyber attack on its server. Cisco and Makwa-IT stepped in to be the NGO's technological partner.

The malware attack was resolved with Cisco Meraki, a software system that enables cloud-controlled WI-FI routing and security. This software allows Wot-if? to use their devices through a secure and high-quality wireless/wired network. Wot-if? Founder and Trustee Gail Styger said the Cisco hardware and software offered them security that was beyond what they expected. "Our facilities in Diepsloot serve members of the community in several ways, but shared computers open us up to viruses, malware, and cyber-attacks. The Cisco hardware and software offers us security (both physical and cyber) in ways we never thought possible," said Gail Styger.

Styger described the equipment donated to Wot if? as a vote of confidence in the work the organisation does as well as its participants. Makwa-IT's founder and CEO, Lethabo Mokone, said the digital transformation would increase accessibility and lead to more education. "We have to inform, educate and create accessibility to see tangible change, and this is something that we take great pride in, whether it be through our ICT skills incubation drive or support of the Wot if? trust, community value, and empowering communities is at the heart of what we aim to achieve," he said.