Clubhouse is now open for everyone to join

Just a year after launching, the invite-only/audio-only app has just announced that it will no longer require users to have an invite to join the app, as it is now available to everyone on iOS and Android. Initially, when Clubhouse was introduced, it was exclusive to iOS users and it was an invite-only app which meant a user could not just open the Appstore and download Clubhouse right away. Unless someone was an existing member, you could not be a part of the app.

Clubhouse became increasingly popular and started gaining momentum. Celebrities were invited to make appearances on the app, such as the CEO of Telsa Elon Musk. During this, time Clubhouse had been scaling and building capacity to handle a significant number of users. “We’re thrilled to share that Clubhouse is now out of beta, open to everyone, and ready to begin its next chapter. This means we have removed our waitlist system so that anyone can join. If you have a club, you can post your link far and wide. If you are a creator with an audience, you can bring them all on. If you’re hosting a public event, anyone can attend. You can bring close friends, classmates, family members, coworkers, and anyone else you like — on iOS or Andriod.” The company said in a post. Since launching on Android in May this year, the company has shared their growing numbers, stating that they have added 10 million people to the community.