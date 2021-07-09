Dating app Bumble to open IRL match-making restaurant

Now, with parts of the world opening back up, Bumble is hoping to capitalise on this upswing of users by opening a restaurant in New York – and hopefully inspiring people to venture back out into the world and IRL dating scene.

The world of face-to-face dating has taken a bit of a hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving singles across the globe jumping onto dating apps like Bumble and Tinder as a channel for meeting potential new love interests.

The venture, called the Bumble Brew, is described as an “all-day cafe and wine bar” and “a space where Bumble can bring purpose and community to daily life.”

The cafe is designed with the app’s signature yellow colourway at the forefront, and aims to be an extension of the app’s Hive experiences – events in cities around the world that offer food, drink and entertainment to its users, in an effort to foster connections between them. The success of these Hive events is what sparked the idea for the restaurant.

The app teamed up with catering and hospitality experts Delicious Hospitality Group (DHG) to bring this concept to fruition. The company has worked on a host of different hospitality projects, such as Ada’s Place, Pasquale Jones, Legacy records, and several other successful restaurants.