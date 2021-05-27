Dell unveils latest commercial PCs in India

Dell Technologies on Thursday unveiled the latest commercial PC portfolio of Latitude, Precision and OptiPlex that are designed to transform work experiences and enable users to seamlessly work from anywhere.

"The advent of 'work from anywhere' creates genuine needs for companies to adapt and support their employees to stay productive and can work collaboratively, even when working remotely," Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, said in a statement.

With the new portfolio of intelligent, collaborative, and sustainable devices, Dell is pushing the boundaries to seamlessly integrate work experiences into daily lives.

The Latitude 9420 and 9520 deliver advanced security features like SafeShutter, the industry's first automatic webcam shutter.

The Latitude 9420 comes with a powerful built-in speakerphone and camera enhancements that provide automatic light correction and background blur.

The device is the world's first business PC with ExpressSign-in 2.0 enabled by Intel Visual Sensing Technology for a faster and more reliable auto-wake and lock.

The Latitude 9520 is the smallest ultra-premium business 15-inch PC. The 15-inch InfinityEdge screen provides a maximum working area in a surprisingly small 14-inch laptop.

With the PC proximity sensor enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology, it detects the user's presence to instantly wake and logs in via the IR camera and Windows Hello, all without lifting a finger.

The latest Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise enriches users' experience with sleek, compact design and innovative productivity with the first 4K panel with Low Blue Light technology and the longest battery life on a premium Chromebook.

