Elon Musk says low birth rates are a bigger risk than climate change

Elon Musk believes “low birth rates” pose a bigger risk than global warming.
The billionaire businessman – who is the CEO of Tesla – has claimed that environmental issues don’t actually represent the biggest risk to civilisation at this point.
He wrote on Twitter: “Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilisation than global warming. Mark these words.”
Musk was subsequently asked: “Is having kids the only solution? I think there needs to be a ton of education on this issue.”
And the Tesla boss replied: “Yes”.
Despite this, Musk acknowledged that global warming still represents a “major risk”.
Meanwhile, Musk is currently in a dispute with Twitter after launching a takeover attempt earlier this year.
The businessman launched a $44 billion bid to buy the social media platform but subsequently backed out of the deal.
Before that, Musk outlined his long-term vision for the platform.
He explained: “If I were to own Twitter, it would be geared towards the middle 80% of the population, so technically the far left and far right would probably be dissatisfied.”
Musk also revealed that he would support Donald Trump’s return to Twitter.
The former US president was banned from the platform in early 2021, but Musk suggested he’d reverse the decision.
He wrote: “Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter.”
BANG ShowBiz Tech