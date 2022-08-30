Elon Musk says low birth rates are a bigger risk than climate change

Elon Musk believes “low birth rates” pose a bigger risk than global warming. The billionaire businessman – who is the CEO of Tesla – has claimed that environmental issues don’t actually represent the biggest risk to civilisation at this point.

He wrote on Twitter: “Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilisation than global warming. Mark these words.” Musk was subsequently asked: “Is having kids the only solution? I think there needs to be a ton of education on this issue.” And the Tesla boss replied: “Yes”.

Despite this, Musk acknowledged that global warming still represents a “major risk”. Meanwhile, Musk is currently in a dispute with Twitter after launching a takeover attempt earlier this year. The businessman launched a $44 billion bid to buy the social media platform but subsequently backed out of the deal.

Before that, Musk outlined his long-term vision for the platform. He explained: “If I were to own Twitter, it would be geared towards the middle 80% of the population, so technically the far left and far right would probably be dissatisfied.” Musk also revealed that he would support Donald Trump’s return to Twitter.

