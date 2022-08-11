Elon Musk teases his own new social media site X.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has teased the launch of a new social media website named X.com amid the legal battle with Twitter. X.com used to be the domain name of a start-up Musk founded two decades back, which he later merged with financial services company PayPal.

Story continues below Advertisement

When asked had he thought about creating his own social platform if the Twitter deal didn’t come through, Musk replied: “X.com.” After selling electric vehicle company shares worth nearly $7 billion, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said he would repurchase Tesla stock if the Twitter deal didn’t close. When asked by a user on the microblogging platform if he was done selling Tesla stock, the tech billionaire replied affirmatively.

“Yes. In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners do not come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock,” Musk wrote on Twitter. Replying to another user who asked if the Twitter deal didn’t close, would he buy Tesla stock again, Musk replied: “Yes.” As per a report, Musk sold 7.92 million company shares worth around $6.88bn.

Story continues below Advertisement

Musk’s transactions occurred between August 5 and August 9, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings revealed, following Tesla’s 2022 annual shareholder meeting on August 4 in Austin, Texas. Musk and Twitter are locked in an intense legal battle over cancellation of the $44bn takeover deal, and the five-process will start in a US court from October 17. IANS