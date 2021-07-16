Ericsson and Verizon partner to deliver 5G solutions

Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson announced on Friday that it had reached an agreement, worth $8.3 billion, with US wireless network operator Verizon to deliver its high-speed 5G internet solutions to the United States.

"Ericsson ... today announces a landmark multi-year agreement with Verizon to provide its industry-leading 5G solutions to accelerate the deployment of Verizon's world-class next-generation 5G network in the U.S.," the company said in a press release.