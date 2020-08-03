Facebook adds Music Videos section
Social media giants Facebook has joined forces with major music companies to add music videos to its service, the new category will be found through Facebook Watch and via individual artists pages.
The rollout will start in the U.S and users will be able to discover, watch, react, comment, and share music videos from their top favourite artists on Facebook.
As part of its announcement Facebook, says it will feature exclusive music video content from a variety of artists such as J. Balvin, Karol G, Sebastian Yatra, Alejandro Fernandez, and Calibre 50.
Fans can also expect the premiere of the official music video for a new track from Lele Pons on Facebook first, who will be going live in advance to connect with fans and build excitement. In addition, Panamanian R&B singer Sech will be exclusively releasing a new video on Facebook and engaging fans in the leadup through tools like Live, countdown stickers in Stories, and fan Groups.
According to Bloomberg, Facebook has been offering to fund the production of certain music videos in exchange for exclusivity.
“We’ve been working with partners in India and Thailand to build the foundation of a music video experience on Facebook. Now we’re excited to launch in the US in partnership with Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Merlin, BMG, Kobalt, and many others across the independent music community, publishers, and societies”. The company said in a press release.
Facebook says it will continue adding more music videos and over time it will introduce more features to help music lovers share, discover, and connect around music on the platform.
The music videos section is available on iOS, Android, and desktops.
IOL