Facebook adds Music Videos section

Social media giants Facebook has joined forces with major music companies to add music videos to its service, the new category will be found through Facebook Watch and via individual artists pages.

The rollout will start in the U.S and users will be able to discover, watch, react, comment, and share music videos from their top favourite artists on Facebook.

As part of its announcement Facebook, says it will feature exclusive music video content from a variety of artists such as J. Balvin, Karol G, Sebastian Yatra, Alejandro Fernandez, and Calibre 50.

Fans can also expect the premiere of the official music video for a new track from Lele Pons on Facebook first, who will be going live in advance to connect with fans and build excitement. In addition, Panamanian R&B singer Sech will be exclusively releasing a new video on Facebook and engaging fans in the leadup through tools like Live, countdown stickers in Stories, and fan Groups.

According to Bloomberg, Facebook has been offering to fund the production of certain music videos in exchange for exclusivity.