Facebook and Instagram to delay encryption of users’ messages until 2023

In a post in The Telegraph, Antigone Davis, Meta's head of safety, attributed the delay to concerns about user safety.

“We are taking our time to get this right and we don't plan to finish the global roll-out of end-to-end encryption by default across all our messaging services until some time in 2023,“ Davis wrote in The Telegraph.

“As a company that connects billions of people around the world and has built industry-leading technology, we're determined to protect people's private communications and keep people safe online,” Davis added.

With end-to-end encryption (E2EE), only the sender and recipient will see their conversations. The firm wants to ensure that this does not interfere with the platform’s ability to help stop criminal activity.