Facebook is launching an experts feature

The social networking platform testing the update to help real experts "stand out" in discussions, and it would give admins the power to assign the title to almost any member.

In a blog post, executive Maria Smith said: "Admins now have the ability to select specific members in their communities who stand out, empowering them to play a more meaningful role.

"After accepting this role, group experts will receive a badge next to their names in the group, making it easier for group members to spot informative posts and comments from designated experts.

"Now available to select groups across desktop and mobile, admins can collaborate with group experts to host Q&As, share perspectives on a topic and respond to questions."