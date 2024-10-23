Facebook leads as SA’s top news platform, followed by TikTok and WhatsApp

The Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI) has released the findings of a nationwide survey examining how South Africans consume news via digital platforms. The results highlighted the dominance of social media as a news source, with 77% of respondents identifying it as their main platform for accessing news.

Facebook emerged as the most popular social media platform for news consumption, used by 84% of respondents, followed by TikTok (47%), WhatsApp (46%), YouTube (45%), and X, formerly known as Twitter (30%). These figures emphasise the growing influence of digital platforms on how South Africans consume news, with many respondents accessing these platforms multiple times a day. Users spend more time on platforms such as Facebook and YouTube when news feeds and other information are personalised based on their interests and interactions. The MDPMI survey, part of a broader investigation into market behaviours that may undermine competition in the media sector, found that breaking news prompts increased engagement on these platforms.

Approximately 70% of respondents said they would spend less time on their preferred platform if news content were unavailable, underscoring the significant role of news in driving traffic. Despite the convenience of social media, many users expressed scepticism about its reliability. The report noted that “there is a strong preference for verifying news from trusted sources,” indicating that respondents frequently cross-checked information found on social media with established outlets.

It further stated that “reliable sources like Reuters, eNCA, and IOL are favoured for their perceived accuracy and credibility.” The survey revealed that some users actively sought news by visiting specific news websites or apps, while others encountered news incidentally while browsing social media. According to the report, “Younger individuals (ages 18 to 34) exhibit a more passive approach to news consumption,” often consuming news incidentally through platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

In terms of article engagement, many respondents indicated that headlines and snippets provided sufficient information to forgo clicking through to full articles. The report highlighted that “roughly half of the respondents indicated that the reason they do not click through to the article is that the headline and snippet provided sufficient information.” Community news also played a key role in audience retention, with 45% of respondents spending more time on platforms that provide local news, and approximately 20% staying longer when news is available in local languages. Interestingly, the survey found that “in rural communities, users preferred to access news on their phones because it is faster and cheaper than traditional methods like buying a newspaper.

Furthermore, Facebook's ability to allow users to choose specific news content and its data-free mode make it a popular platform.” The report indicated that “many respondents spend more time on the platform when community news is available.” In terms of future trends, the survey explored the potential impact of generative AI on news consumption. Researchers also noted that “a quarter of respondents are already using chatbots frequently for news,” and 57% indicated that they were likely to use generative AI platforms to access news in the future.