Facebook Portal lets you dress up as Harry Potter characters

Facebook Portal is letting users dress up as characters from 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'. The video calling device is allowing up to four people on a call channel characters from the play and visit magical locations through augmented reality technology.

In a blog, Facebook said: "Anyone can initiate the experience by tapping 'Curtain Call' in the effects tray on Portal. "You can then select one of three locations from the menu to visit: Hogwarts Great Hall, the Ministry of Magic or the Edge of the Forbidden Forest. "When the lights come up, each person on the call will embody a character from the show with a unique spell, which is assigned randomly.

"Simply nod your head or tap the screen to cast it and watch as your friends marvel at the magic." The AR masks are powered by Facebook's Spark AR tech and will also match the user's skin tone. The company added: "Callers can fully embody the characters thanks to real-time skin sampling that matches the 3D character to your unique skin tone before converting it into an AR mask for seamless integration."