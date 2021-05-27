AHi creates a mobile-friendly platform to help entrepreneurs set up businesses

IN AN effort to curb the high employment rate, AHi has created a mobile-friendly, functional website platform to help aspiring entrepreneurs start businesses.

The company said the rising unemployment rate due to the coronavirus pandemic paints a bleak picture for job-seekers and school-leavers nationwide.

AHi is a non-profit organisation that has been helping entrepreneurs in South Africa for almost eight decades – with everything from registering a business to growing and financing a business.

AHi executive director Willie Cilliers said citizens cannot rely on the government to create sustainable jobs nationwide and that it is self-employed entrepreneurs who are the light at the end of the dark tunnel.

“We had to do something. With the unemployment rate in mind, we have joined forces to create a mobile-friendly, functional website that benefits every person – no matter where you are on the business spectrum,” said Cilliers.

“For prospective entrepreneurs, we provide the necessary training to ensure that they can take the next step in starting their own business,” Cilliers added.

According to Cilliers the non-profit also helps self-employed entrepreneurs and small business owners grow their business and equip them with the necessary information and training.

“We also help business associations and business chambers with member recruitment and allow job-seekers to upload their CVs to our portal, business owners can exchange benefits with each other, and we invite them to a series of networking events and online seminars,” Cilliers said.

The non-profit said in a statement that Marice Mercuur, who was named AHi's Entrepreneur of the Year in 2019, has expanded her Rooibos product range that is currently available in numerous stores nationwide.

“You can join in 5 minutes,” Cilliers says. “All you have to do is visit www.myahi.co.za and sign up for a value package.”

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE