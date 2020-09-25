Amazon in hot water over ’Black lives don’t matter' hats

While the Black Lives Matter movement debacle seems to have died down, it surfaces yet again as American multinational e-commerce company Amazon finds itself facing backlash for selling hats with the slogan 'Black Lives Don't Matter'.

The world’s leading e-commerce giant was slammed by legal practitioner Alexandra Wilson, who specialises in family and criminal law, saying it was honestly embarrassing the company was selling the caps and questioned whether it had any checks in place.

"Websites like Amazon definitely need to have better checks in place for both their descriptions and photos because this isn't the first time something like this has happened," she said.

According to BBC News she said Multiple people reported it and racist material should be removed immediately.

The hat, which cost £12.96, was described by the seller as "high quality" with a "unique and fashionable" design which was "eye catching". It said the hat's "elegant" appearance made it a "nice present" for family and friends, BBC News reported.