Amazon launches 'AWS Space Accelerator' for startups

San Francisco - Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched "Space Accelerator", a four-week business support programme to help space startups grow. The programme is open to space startups seeking to use AWS to help solve the biggest challenges in the space industry, the company said on Tuesday. Applications are already open and proposals are due by April 21, AWS said. The programme will provide technical, business, and mentoring resources to space startups around the globe. AWS is offering this opportunity in collaboration with Seraphim, a London-based investment group focused exclusively on the space industry, who will provide business development and investment guidance.

AWS and Seraphim will select a cohort of space startups to participate in an intensive, four-week programme with AWS Cloud and technical training to help them accelerate research, development, and growth using AWS.

"Startups provide a catalyst for bold new experimentation in the space industry," Clint Crosier, Director of Aerospace and Satellite at AWS, said in a statement.

"We are proud to announce the AWS Space Accelerator as part of our ongoing commitment to help startups succeed, and to shape the future of aerospace. We look forward to helping the first cohort of companies launch and grow through this new programme."

AWS and Seraphim are accepting applications from innovative startups at all stages of maturity working with space technology or space-derived data who have a clearly defined and unique mission.

Qualifying missions can include, but are not limited to, earth observation, electronics and robotics, spacecraft launch and delivery, spacecraft hardware and software, launch manufacturing and launch operations, and more, AWS said.

--IANS