Binance NFT market place is coming soon

Binance, a platform for trading various cryptocurrencies is set to launch an NFT marketplace in June.

Although Binance may not be the only company to enter the NFT marketplace, the company said their new platform will be the world’s leading NFT marketplace. The platform is set to offer a user-friendly environment for creating and trading with minimal fees, high liquidity, and high-value collectibles in all forms, such as visual art, music, games, sports and metaverse.

In a statement issued by the company, Head of Binance NFT project Helen Hai said: “Our aim is to provide the largest NFT trading platform in the world with the best minting, buying and exchanging experience, by leveraging the fastest and cheapest solutions powered by Binance blockchain infrastructure and community.”

Ahead of the official launch of the company’s NFT marketplace, Binance is said to have launched the website landing page for Binance NFT, which will see artists and creators get in touch for collaborations.

“Binance serves millions of users around the world, many of whom will now be able to access the booming NFT space. In line with our commitment to the freedom of money globally and building an inclusive ecosystem, the Binance NFT marketplace will also support small value creators by providing the highest liquidity and cheapest fees for users,” Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO of Binance said in a statement.

According to NonFungible.com, a website that tracks data on NFTs, sales of digital non-fungible tokens soared to more than $2 billion in the first quarter and more than 20 times the volume of the previous quarter.

IOL TECH