Bitcoin mining 'could threaten China's emissions targets'

A new report has suggested that Bitcoin mining in China could threaten the country's emissions targets.

The world's most populous country hopes its emissions peak in 2030, and by 2060, its intention is to be carbon neutral.

However, new research has suggested that the carbon footprint of the cryptocurrency could derail those plans, with a group of academics warning that its footprint is as large as one of China's ten largest cities.

The study reads: "Without appropriate interventions and feasible policies, the intensive bitcoin blockchain operation in China can quickly grow as a threat that could potentially undermine the emission reduction effort taken place in the country."

Recent research has suggested that China actually accounts for more than 75 percent of global bitcoin mining.