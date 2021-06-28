Bitcoin shrugs off UK crackdown on major crypto exchange Binance

London - Bitcoin on Monday shrugged off a move by Britain's financial watchdog to target the major Binance exchange, in the latest sign of regulatory pressure on the emerging cryptocurrency sector.

In a notice dated Friday, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Binance could not conduct any regulated activity in Britain and warned consumers about the platform, which is coming under growing scrutiny globally.

Bitcoin fell 1.8% to $34,085. It has fallen about 18% in the last 13 days, its losses sparked by China tightening curbs on the cryptocurrency sector.

The FCA's move came as regulators across the world bolster oversight of the crypto sector. Their concerns include its potential for use in money laundering and other illegal activities, as well as risks to consumers.