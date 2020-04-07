Bridgement develops plug-in to help SMEs comply with Covid-19 website regulations
Local Fintech company, Bridgement has developed an accessible plugin, allowing users to add the Covid-19 portal to their landing pages.
This comes after new government regulations required that all South African website owners provide a link to the Department of Health’s Covid-19 portal on their landing page.
All internet sites ending with a .co.za top-level domain must have a landing page with a visible link to www.sacoronavirus.co.za. The Department of Health portal contains information about the Covid-19 outbreak, statistics on its spread in South Africa and related government press releases.
There are over 1.3 million domains registered in the .za namespace. Those domains are used to power hundreds of thousands of active websites, many of them owned by small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs).
“For many small business owners, this regulation has either been overlooked or avoided, they have much bigger concerns regarding their day-to-day operations,” said Daniel Goldberg, Bridgement’s CEO
As many companies close for the nationwide lockdown, employees are either working remotely or not at all, making it difficult for small businesses to make the necessary changes to their website.
“We’re offering a simple solution to SMEs, who cannot factor in additional costs for developers, to comply with these regulations at such short notice,” said Goldberg. “We all need to do our part to ensure that public knowledge of the pandemic is being accurately communicated across all platforms – especially online.”
The plugin is available for free on the official WordPress directory and it can be downloaded directly from Bridgement’s website (www.bridgement.com).
Here’s how to install the plugin on from your website’s WordPress admin panel:
- Log into your WordPress site’s admin panel
- Navigate to the Plugins tab
- Click “Add New”
- Search “South Africa COVID19 Banner”
- Click “Install Now” and then “Activate”
- Refresh your website and you’ll see the banner in the bottom right
