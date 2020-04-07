Bridgement develops plug-in to help SMEs comply with Covid-19 website regulations

Local Fintech company, Bridgement has developed an accessible plugin, allowing users to add the Covid-19 portal to their landing pages.

This comes after new government regulations required that all South African website owners provide a link to the Department of Health’s Covid-19 portal on their landing page.

All internet sites ending with a .co.za top-level domain must have a landing page with a visible link to www.sacoronavirus.co.za. The Department of Health portal contains information about the Covid-19 outbreak, statistics on its spread in South Africa and related government press releases.

There are over 1.3 million domains registered in the .za namespace. Those domains are used to power hundreds of thousands of active websites, many of them owned by small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

“For many small business owners, this regulation has either been overlooked or avoided, they have much bigger concerns regarding their day-to-day operations,” said Daniel Goldberg, Bridgement’s CEO



As many companies close for the nationwide lockdown, employees are either working remotely or not at all, making it difficult for small businesses to make the necessary changes to their website.