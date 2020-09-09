Cash Crusaders embraces digital: You can now buy and sell secondhand goods via WhatsApp video

Cape Town - South Africa’s leading second hand and new goods retailer Cash Crusaders has launched a WhatsApp service in a bold move to embrace technology and optimise customer interaction. As the COVID-19 pandemic changed our way of living, companies that have used this time to implement and roll out tech solutions. Cash Crusader’s WhatsApp facility will not only operate as an additional communication channel, but has also been set up within each of the 225 stores nationwide, to conduct new and used good sales, as well as a way to negotiate the buying or pawning of an item with a customer before they even enter the store. “We’ve used the past few months as an opportunity to interrogate the processes we follow as a business and to challenge ourselves on ways we can do business differently by embracing tech that will continue to deliver the Cash Crusaders experience, virtually,” says Sean Stegmann, CEO of Cash Crusaders. This is how it works:

Purchasing new or second-hand goods

Customers who want to buy a product they see online can now contact their store via WhatsApp. This can be done in a chat, call or even video call. An in-store expert will demo the product if needed. If the customer is happy, he/she can complete the transaction quickly and efficiently when visiting the store.

Selling or pawning new or second-hand goods

With a WhatsApp video, the customer can show his/her product to the store buyer to get the best possible purchase/loan price on that item. If the item passes the in-store testing when the customer visits the store, Cash Crusaders will complete the transaction immediately.

The WhatsApp service can also be used for selling and collecting of items from home. Customers who would like to make cash from their clean out on items like laptops, cell phones, appliances or even furniture, will get an appropriate offer from the store. If the customer accepts the offer, the store will collect the item from the customer’s home*.

For customers to get in touch with their local store, log onto the Cash Crusader’s Store Locator, find their closest store, click on the ‘Talk to us on WhatsApp’ link.

“Businesses across the globe have not only needed to implement significant operational changes that will keep customers safe, but have been forced to push the envelope as far as customer interaction in a digital realm is concerned and we believe this service has done just that,” said Stegmann.

IOL TECH