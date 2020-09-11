European countries demand EU stablecoin regulation

By Christian Kraemer

Berlin - Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands on Friday backed the European Commission's goal to draw up regulation for asset-backed cryptocurrencies such as stablecoins, according to a draft joint statement seen by Reuters.

Stablecoins should not be allowed to operate in the European Union until legal, regulatory and oversight challenges have been addressed, the five countries said.

Stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency often backed by traditional assets, pushed their way onto policymakers' agendas last year when Facebook <FB.O> unveiled its plans for the Libra token.

Central banks and financial regulators feared Libra - originally planned to be backed by a wide mixture of currencies and government debt - could destabilise monetary policy, facilitate money laundering and erode user privacy. Some threatened to block it, and the project has since been delayed and reshaped.