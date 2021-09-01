Fintech start-up offers virtual card to FICA lite customers

According to the start-up, the new virtual card provides clients with the ability to shop online safely and to draw cash from various retail stores.

SOLmate will also offer the virtual card to FICA lite customers who would otherwise not have had access to digital financial services.

The company aims to build a digital community platform for South African consumers that allows safe custody of money along with access to other financial and lifestyle products, services and rewards.

SOLmate will offer an entry-level product aimed at lower-income individuals with limited access to financial services and, in the coming months, introduce a traditional bank account for unbanked consumers.