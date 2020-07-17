Focus falls on bitcoin trail in race to identify Twitter hackers

Hackers who targeted some of Twitter's top users to reap bitcoin worth $120,000 have likely left digital footprints that could offer clues for law enforcement agencies investigating the attack, three blockchain analysis companies told Reuters.

In an unprecedented spree, the unidentified attackers on Wednesday hijacked the accounts of politicians, celebrities and billionaires, using them to solicit bitcoin transfers to a string of digital wallets.

A digital wallet used to consolidate the bitcoin has previously been linked with crypto firms including merchant service providers, U.S. blockchain forensics firm Chainalysis told Reuters - a clue that could aid investigators.

"They have interacted with service providers that have know-your-customer processes, and law enforcement can work with those service providers to find out who can be behind those accounts," spokeswoman Maddie Kennedy said, declining to give further details.

Twitter declined to comment. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, which sources told Reuters is leading a federal inquiry into the Twitter hacking, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.