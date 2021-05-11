IOL TECH Digimag: All you need to know about fintech in SA

When we look back 10 years from now, 2021 will be remembered as the most important year in the history of financial technology. The listing of Coinbase on Nasdaq marked a very important moment that signals a new phase in the sector. This digital magazine tells you all about it. At this point, it is also important to take stock and focus on the fintech sector's progress in South Africa. From the things you can buy with cryptocurrencies to what you need to avoid, we provide you with all the necessary insights.

The fintech startup sector in South Africa is thriving with Revix being one of the latest startups that are making interesting moves. Floyd Matlala tells us about the latest with this promising SA fintech startup.

Lastly, Farah Khalfe tells us why we need to be careful as we operate with cryptocurrencies.

As this SA fintech sector gathers momentum in South Africa we realise that many of our readers have unanswered questions. As part of this issue of IOL Tech, we would like to give our readers an opportunity to ask questions about this sector and we will be inviting some of our partners to share their insights with you via a virtual event where the State of FinTech in South Africa will be unpacked. We will also share some of this content via our upcoming podcast which is designed with you in mind.

Read the exciting content here.