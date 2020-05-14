Jeff Bezos could become world's first trillionaire by 2026 and Twitter is livid
Twitter was ablaze after reports emerged that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos could become the world's first trillionaire.
According to a Comparisun report, the world's richest net worth has grown by 34% on average over the last five years.
This could potentially see him become the world’s first trillionaire as early as 2026. At 2026, he’ll be aged 62.The research also predicts that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg could become the youngest trillionaire in the world in 2036, when he will be 51.
Twitter users were angry as the Covid-19 pandemic was thrust in the spotlight as well as the alleged mistreatment of Amazon workers.
Jeff Bezos on course to become a trillionaire in a time where millions of people have lost their jobs & are living in poverty; are hungry, sick & are dying...? Like, Amazon workers themselves are under compensated, overworked & abused-— carpe vinum (@small_n_bitter) May 14, 2020
Jeff Bezos to become world’s first trillionaire from the profits he made on the back of a pandemic while we are about to enter a global recession and Amazon workers lose hazard payments? This is why capitalism is wrong, such wealth should never be in the hands of an individual— Martin O'Neill (@DrNostromo) May 14, 2020
Jeff Bezos is about to become the world’s first trillionaire while we’re about to enter a depression pic.twitter.com/901vsfmD5p— Thomas Moore (@Thomas_A_Moore) May 14, 2020
Jeff Bezos is expected to become the 1st trillionaire as he consolidates the retail market during coronavirus.— Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) May 13, 2020
Now Amazon is telling its workers (who have faced significant risk) that it'll be ending their hazard pay at the end of MAY!
Me: JEFF BEZOS IS A GONNA BE A TRILLIONAIRE??? THIS IS OUTRAGEOUS!!!!— Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) May 13, 2020
Also me: Places my 3rd order from Amazon for the day.
