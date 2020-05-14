Jeff Bezos could become world's first trillionaire by 2026 and Twitter is livid

Twitter was ablaze after reports emerged that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos could become the world's first trillionaire.

According to a Comparisun report, the world's richest net worth has grown by 34% on average over the last five years.

This could potentially see him become the world’s first trillionaire as early as 2026. At 2026, he’ll be aged 62.

The research also predicts that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg could become the youngest trillionaire in the world in 2036, when he will be 51.