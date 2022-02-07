Jeff Bezos to pay to have historic bridge dismantled

A historic bridge is being dismantled to allow Jeff Bezos' superyacht to fit through.The Amazon founder is set to pay for the Koningshaven Bridge in Rotterdam to be dismantled, as his new boat is being built by the Dutch firm Oceanco.

The bridge is a national monument and went through a major renovation between 2014 and 2017. At the time, officials in the city promised that it would not be taken apart again. But it's now set to happen and the move has prompted frustration among some people in the city.

The project is set to take place in the summer and is likely to be concluded within a couple of weeks. Meanwhile, Bezos stepped down as the CEO of Amazon in 2021. The billionaire businessman - who founded the company in 1994 - explained that the move will give him more "time and energy" to focus on his other projects.