Local fintech startup spreads its wings to Asia

After solidifying its presence in the South African fintech space and the African continent, SA’s Leading digital fintech enablement provider, Ukheshe Technologies is setting its eyes on the bigger piece of the pie.

The company which has been growing in leaps and bounds seeks to expand its footprint into the Asia-Pacific region as it looks to introduce innovative digital-first payment solutions.

Ukheshe CEO, Clayton Hayward said Asia’s traditional banks and telcos have responded proactively to rapid disruption in the digital payments environment, they are challenged by constraints in building fully integrated SaaS (Software as a service) platforms.

“Ukheshe aims to partner with local institutions by offering credible, agile solutions in an ever-changing market. Our payment technologies also solve the problems of expensive acceptance rails and carrying cash, particularly in markets within Asia-Pacific where digital wallets are expected to become the preferred online payment method over the next four years,” Hayward said in a statement.

“Ukheshe’s aptitude for bringing innovative payment technologies to traditional issuers and acquirers and enabling major organisations to solve a number of legacy payment challenges speaks for itself,” Hayward added.

Donovan Drew, who will lead the expansion said he is looking forward to exploring the many opportunities for Ukheshe and its partners in the region.

“With an increased need for cost-effective digital payment solutions, our value proposition delivers an integrated solution platform for merchants, aggregators, retailers, banks, and their customers. We believe we can aid traditional players in re-securing some of their traditional flows by partnering with issuers and acquirers in a dynamic and constantly evolving environment. On the back of tremendous success in Africa, Asia-Pacific offers a similar opportunity to use our talent and experience to deliver world-class payment solutions,” said Donovan Drew.

The expansion comes after Ukheshe had established relationships with financial service players including Mastercard, as well as a number of high-profile telecommunications providers, and other organisations throughout Africa.

IOL TECH