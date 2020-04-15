Nedbank customers now able to enrol cards into Samsung Pay

Johannesburg – Nedbank customers are now able to enrol their Visa, Mastercard and American Express cards into Samsung Pay, as South Africans embrace digital solutions to transact.

The importance of contactless payments have been thrown into the spotlight as citizens practise social distancing. This secure and simple digital wallet allows you to use your cards instead of cash and do contactless payments almost anywhere on compatible Samsung devices.



“We are pleased to welcome Nedbank to the Samsung Pay platform. This is a collaboration that will connect even more people to our innovative and secure technology. The momentum is now firmly in favour of the country’s most widely accepted contactless payment system," said Director of Integrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa, Justin Hume.

"Samsung Pay will support millions of South Africans need for additional uses of digital systems and their mobile devices. As part of this roll out we have also extended the offering to our mass devices such as the A30s making it available to even more people,” Hume added.



Samsung Pay is a secure and simple digital wallet that instantly gives supported Galaxy Phones and Wearables the functionality of bank and loyalty cards. It can be used almost anywhere, you can swipe or tap a card.

The Samsung Knox technology built into your device constantly monitors your phone to keep your information safe. Every transaction uses an encrypted digital token for added security.



“As the world becomes increasingly digitised, consumers’ expectations from banks have changed. Client expect their banking solutions to be as easy and seamless and mirror their experiences on other platforms. Therefore, as a financial services institution that strives to offer seamless, easy and safe payments mechanisms we have made Samsung Pay available to our customers. Through such collaborations, we are able to deliver a convenient banking solution, and share the vision of seeing money differently with every client,” said Chipo Mushwana, Divisional Executive of Emerging Payments at Nedbank.

Samsung Pay can be downloaded, for free, from the Google Play store or Galaxy Store depending on your Galaxy device.