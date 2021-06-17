Proudly SA crypto exchange ChainEX adds more coins and works with traders
South African Crypto Exchange ChainEX has increased its user base and made Dogecoin ZAR tradeable.
Polkadot, YFI, SUSHI, 1INCH, are four of more than 20 crypto assets that the exchange lists.
"ChainEX is an exchange with more than 20 crypto assets listed. With the recent addition of Cardano and the coins we plan to list in the near future, we stand out in that we listen to what our traders and users request. We host community and educational calls on a regular basis to equip and educate our users on crypto in general and on the exchange," said ChainEX chief technology officer Ryno Mathee.
ChainEX is a proudly South African cryptocurrency exchange that offers South Africans a platform to buy, sell and trade different cryptocurrencies in exchange for rand as the default currency.
ChainEX joined forces with globally recognised exchange OKEx in 2020 and recently announced that their DOGE/ZAR markets were officially open, offering South Africans the chance to buy and sell the Elon Musk-supported coin with rand.
After a steady growth in numbers, ChainEX recently surpassed the 30 000-user mark with a weekly sign-up rate of 1 000 users.
“Our goal as ChainEX is to reach 200 000 users as soon as possible and 1 million by year-end. Why 200 000? We believe it’s possible seeing as we’re already growing exponentially. With the help of our traders, their network and the demand for crypto in 2021, it’s an achievable goal. As an added bonus, every milestone we reach will result in a few of our lucky traders winning a prize,” said ChainEX project manager Wilma Burger.
| IOL TECH