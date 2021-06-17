Proudly SA crypto exchange ChainEX adds more coins and works with traders

Polkadot, YFI, SUSHI, 1INCH, are four of more than 20 crypto assets that the exchange lists.

"ChainEX is an exchange with more than 20 crypto assets listed. With the recent addition of Cardano and the coins we plan to list in the near future, we stand out in that we listen to what our traders and users request. We host community and educational calls on a regular basis to equip and educate our users on crypto in general and on the exchange," said ChainEX chief technology officer Ryno Mathee.

ChainEX is a proudly South African cryptocurrency exchange that offers South Africans a platform to buy, sell and trade different cryptocurrencies in exchange for rand as the default currency.

ChainEX joined forces with globally recognised exchange OKEx in 2020 and recently announced that their DOGE/ZAR markets were officially open, offering South Africans the chance to buy and sell the Elon Musk-supported coin with rand.