SA fintech startup introduces first WhatsApp payment gateway in SA

One of South Africa’s digital fintech platform providers Ukheshe Technologies has announced its collaboration with a global cloud communications platform Infobip. The two tech giants are set to give birth to what they say is South Africa's first WhatsApp payment gateway.

The groundbreaking partnership will trailblaze the first WhatsApp payment gateway, enabling banks, telcos and fintechs to provide banking and payment services to their customers through a solution called ‘Chat Banking’.

Clayton Hayward, co-founder and CEO of Ukheshe, said developing South Africa’s first WhatsApp payment gateway was an exciting opportunity to provide a relevant and workable payment solution.

“Working with Infobip has been particularly exciting as we have developed an easy and cost-effective way to send and receive money using an app that is already on customers’ phones. Chat banking is a solution that will add immense value to people’s lives.”

He went further to add that the service offering of the digital wallet platform will be extended to accommodate the issuing of virtual cards, which coupled with chat banking, underpins Ukheshe’s drive to support digital-first e-commerce adoption.