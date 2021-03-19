SA fintech startup introduces first WhatsApp payment gateway in SA
One of South Africa’s digital fintech platform providers Ukheshe Technologies has announced its collaboration with a global cloud communications platform Infobip. The two tech giants are set to give birth to what they say is South Africa's first WhatsApp payment gateway.
The groundbreaking partnership will trailblaze the first WhatsApp payment gateway, enabling banks, telcos and fintechs to provide banking and payment services to their customers through a solution called ‘Chat Banking’.
Clayton Hayward, co-founder and CEO of Ukheshe, said developing South Africa’s first WhatsApp payment gateway was an exciting opportunity to provide a relevant and workable payment solution.
“Working with Infobip has been particularly exciting as we have developed an easy and cost-effective way to send and receive money using an app that is already on customers’ phones. Chat banking is a solution that will add immense value to people’s lives.”
He went further to add that the service offering of the digital wallet platform will be extended to accommodate the issuing of virtual cards, which coupled with chat banking, underpins Ukheshe’s drive to support digital-first e-commerce adoption.
Strategic Accounts and Partnerships Manager at Infobip South Africa Shaun Van Rooyen said it has been a great pleasure to work with Ukheshe on this project.
“The initiative and wonderful partnership aligns with our goal of connecting the world. The project is something that we are proud of and want to keep working on to see how we can help Ukheshe do more,” he said.
IOL TECH