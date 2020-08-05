Skywalk Innovations wins big at Nedbank Business Ignite 2020

In light of the financial constraints the corporate world is facing due to Covid-19, Skywalk Innovations, a newly emerging software development company that specialises in developing mobile and web applications seized the opportunity to win the Nedbank Business Ignite challenge 2020. The campaign which aims to empower entrepreneurs to carve out new markets and sustainable industries, boosting the South African economy in new and innovative ways could not have come at a better time as Skywalk Innovations looks to leverage off this campaign to fuel their growth within the mainstream tech business. Prizes worth over R1 million was what drew Siyabonga Tiwana and his partner Tyrone Adams’ attention and the main push for them to want to be part of the campaign. “The prizes will potentially help grow our business to greater heights, especially the media coverage as well as the mentorship and networks,” said Siyabonga Tiwana, Head of business development and co-founder of Skywalk Innovations. The software development company along with other winners stood out from a strong contingent from the Western Cape and were able to demonstrate the ability to re-engineer their business model to adapt to the ever-changing climate and conduct a successful triage to ensure the survival of their micro-enterprises.

Skywalks Innovation will receive prizes of more than R260 000, including an intensive incubation programme from Matsi Modise, an independent business growth specialist valued at R40 000, a media booking to the value of R200 000 on either 702 or CapeTalk talk radio stations and a cash injection of R20 000 for their business.

“This will potentially increase traffic to our business and bring us good marketing strategy. I know there’s still more yet to come and we are looking forward to that. It will help us attract new customers for the business as well as gain market share in the country which will obviously come through the backing of the Nedbank brand and other related brands on the campaign,” he added.

Tiwana said their goal as a business is to change the narrative of Africa by building a technology hub that will bring a lot of innovative solutions for the African market as well as attracting the best engineers within the business.

“What impressed us most is the tenacity of all the 2020 entrants. Ultimately Siyabonga Tiwana was able to demonstrate a winning idea, a zero-based planning strategy with which to redesign their business to flourish during this tough time,”said Alan Shannon, Nedbank Executive, Professional and Small-Business Banking.