Square launches its own bank as more people embrace fintech

The fintech space continues to see growth during the pandemic as consumers and companies move towards remote financial transactions.

An American financial services and mobile payments company founded by Jack Dorsey, Square, launched its industrial bank that will see the fintech giant expand its operations within the fintech market.

The company seeks to offer business loans and deposit products with its new venture. It has begun operations after completing the charter approval process with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Utah Department of Financial Institutions.

Square, Inc Chief Financial Officer and Executive Chairwoman of the board of directors for Square Financial Services Amrita Ahuja said bringing banking capability in-house enables the company to operate more nimbly. This will serve Square and their customers as they continue the work to create financial tools that serve the underserved.

“We thank the FDIC and Utah DFI for their partnership enabling us to reach this milestone, and look forward to continuing to expand access to financial services at this critical time for small businesses.”