These are Jeff Bezos next moves after stepping down as Amazon CEO

Washington - Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos is stepping down as chief executive of the tech company he founded but said the move "isn't about retiring".

In a note to employees, Bezos said he will stay engaged in Amazon as executive chair, while focusing on other projects. Here are some of his highlights:

* Amazon: As executive chair, Bezos said he planned to focus on "new products and initiatives".

* Day 1 Fund: A philanthropic endeavor announced in September 2018 to fund existing nonprofits that help homeless families and create a network of new, non-profit, tier-one preschools in low-income communities.

* Blue Origin: Bezos' space company, which aims to make access to space cheaper with reusable launch vehicles. The company is currently testing rocket systems, as well as a moon lander called Blue Moon, with a first mission planned in 2024.