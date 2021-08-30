Ukheshe partners with dzcard to expand digital payment solutions

FINTECH company Ukheshe Technologies has partnered with global next-generation card solutions and digital security company dzcard to expand digital payment solutions in the Asia-Pacific market. Through the partnership, dzcard’s customisable solutions for digital ecosystems and locations will be enhanced.

Ukheshe’s Eclipse API platform and its digital payments solutions will be leveraged through the partnership, allowing both companies to deliver digital strategies within their respective markets. Ukheshe’s president: Asia-Pacific, Donovan Drew, said the company’s digital payments enablement platform has expanded and evolved significantly as the financial services market seeks innovative solution providers that can address fundamental payment gaps. “The partnership will provide further channels for dzcard to expand upon within the existing customer base and remain current in the fast-evolving digital payments domain. With this, Ukheshe will expand its footprint into Asia-Pacific,” Drew said.