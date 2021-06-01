Zapper and Yoyo collaborate to make payments easier

Zapper and Yoyo (previously wiGroup) are working together to broaden interoperability in the QR code space, giving their merchants access to more payment options with a single QR code, ensuring customers can pay quickly and safely with their favourite mobile payment option.

Customers at Zapper-enabled Yoyo merchants such as Burger King, KFC, and Kauai may now pay for meals regardless of whether they have a Yoyo or Zapper payment app. The independent mobile payments and rewards platform using QR code technology have announced a collaboration with Yoyo which will see merchants access to more payment options with a single QR code.

The South African fintech company which has been making great strides within the QR code payment space said the newly introduced payment method currently includes brands like Kauai, Vida e caffè, Burger King, KFC, Bootleggers, Famous Brands, Wimpy, and Mugg & Bean.

“By mapping Zapper to the Yoyo wiCode, merchants only have to present one QR code to their customers. It is then up to the customer to choose which app they open and use to scan and pay. This benefits merchant as it increases the payment options without creating more friction for their customers. It also benefits customers through the power of choice, allowing them to use whichever app they feel best answers their needs,” Brett White, CEO of Zapper said in a statement..

White said Zapper’s work with Yoyo brings the payment industry a step closer to interoperability that is based on win-win commercial agreements.

“Creating a level playing field in the payment ecosystem which doesn’t result in disintermediation is good for everyone. Making space at the table for large and small players will benefit the customer and ultimately benefit the industry,” he said.

In 2020 the fintech startup launched its parking loyalty programme at Canal Walk in Cape Town. An app allows users to quickly scan and pay for their parking at a growing network of venues, thus reducing queues and possible contamination at payment stations.

IOL TECH