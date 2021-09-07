Forge Academy programme to offer training in 4IR disciples

Forge Academy, a fully inclusive artificial intelligence laboratory, is offering 33 interns the opportunity to grow their digital skill sets, and gain experience in the Fourth Industrial Revolution ($IR) disciplines. The interns will be exposed to fields such as software development, user experience (UX) design, 3D graphics, game design and much more.

The Nokia sponsored internship programme will begin with selected applicants completing a four-week evaluation bootcamp. Then a final 33 interns will be chosen to work at the Forge Academy for a 12-month period. Each student will have an accredited qualification to assist in securing career opportunities. After the internship is completed there will be further opportunities for full-time employment with the academy as well as support for graduates starting their own business ventures ,and assistance in finding full-time employment. Forge Academy CEO Arthur Wade Anderson said, “The 4IR offers opportunities in entrepreneurship and employment for young adults like never seen before. We need to take advantage of these opportunities and empower the next generation of young African citizens to be the future leaders of this revolution".

Sectors that rely on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) skills and tools include economic development, trade and industry, agriculture, infrastructure, labour, science and technology, higher education, basic education, health and communications. Any young adult interested in applying for the Forge Academy internship can do so here. Interviews will be conducted by Forge Academy and a Human Resources Manager from Nokia. Applicants need to meet the following criteria: