Forget the ABSA Building, all you need is your face and mobile phone to bank at ABSA

Absa has officially launched its facial recognition technology in its Android and iOS apps. Now, customers can easily link their unique facial features with their mobile devices to create even greater security. According to Absa, the ID Facial Biometrics uses facial mapping technology to verify and identify customers when linking a device to their Banking App, and this will provide an additional layer of security.

“Technology is leaping ahead faster than ever, and it’s up to us to ensure that you stay right at the cutting edge. We are, therefore, proud to introduce the Absa ID Facial Biometrics to our Absa Banking App,” the statement reads. The bank adds that the ID Facial Biometrics will link your unique facial features to your mobile device to create a security barrier that only you can unlock. The new feature is said to improve the customer’s overall banking experience by reducing trips to the bank to link their devices to their banking app. Now, Absa can safely and seamlessly identify and verify you using your unique face.

“The technology will recognise your face and automatically link your relevant accounts and products, and make immediate payments more securely and conveniently,” the statement said. Absa says its biometric facial recognition technology is a first for its digital banking security, backed up with highly acclaimed honours. It previously won the Best Digital Innovation Initiative in the Transaction Banking category at the Digital Banker Middle East & Africa Innovation Awards this year. Here’s what a user will need to set up Absa’s ID Facial Biometrics feature:

The latest version of the Absa Banking App. A valid cellphone number registered with Absa. A valid identification photograph with the Department of Home Affairs