1000 tech entrepreneurs initiative goes online

By Silicon Durbs

All scheduled Bootcamps for the 1000Tech Entrepreneurship program will be now hosted online, said Silicon Durbs in a statement.

This is due to the current COVID-19 situation that has worsened in the past few months. We took this measure to make sure that we protect entrepreneurs, our ecosystem partners and our team from harm's way.

On the other hand, this also presents an opportunity for individuals who could not attend the physical bootcamps to take part in the Bootcamps. It also presents an opportunity for those who might have missed the Bootcamp while in their cities.

We would like to encourage everyone who wants to be a tech entrepreneur to take this opportunity to participate in the 1000 Tech Entrepreneurs program. We also encourage those who have lost their jobs during the pandemic to utilise our program and use their skills to make a difference or to even start ventures that will possibly contribute to the economy of our country.