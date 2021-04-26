12 technologies set to change the 2020s

While 2020 may have provided the next decade with a rocky foundation to start with, little has changed when it comes to technology. In fact, research is finding that the global pandemic has pushed technology boundaries and ignited advancements and disruptive developments.

According to Deloitte Digital, the human need for new services, solutions and ways of doing business has sped up the pace of technological innovation.

Accenture released a new 2020 Technology Vision trends report in June 2020, months after the original, because the pandemic has in ‘just a few short months, transformed people’s lives on an unprecedented scale, impacted every industry, and altered the course of companies’ growth’.

The report found that the pandemic had amplified innovation to historic levels and how important it is to leverage data, insights and intelligence to create experiences and systems that value people.

In short, technology is the key to empowering people and business, particularly in the COVID-19 era.

Over the next 10 years, the following 12 trends will likely continue to have a marked impact on organisation, market and economy; disrupting foundations and changing global directions in the process.

Renewable Energy

As climate considerations continue to shape conversations in boardrooms, so will the innovations that shape how organisations and industries approach energy investment and usage. According to the Motley Fool, renewable energy has evolved significantly over the past few years and the trend will continue over the next five years.

Global Internet Penetration

A critical statistic, internet penetration is key to education, poverty, economic growth and business and it has doubled over the past ten years according to the World Economic Forum. The next billion internet users are likely to emerge from Asia and Africa as the continents continue to expand connectivity and access across vast rural areas.

Automation of knowledge work

Automation remains a pivot point for organisations looking to optimise costs and performance.

Internet of Things (IoT)

Rapid adoption of low frequency networks such as SigFox and LoRA, the drop in the cost of sensors and the need for reliable insights will create the perfect storm of IoT innovation and likely finally see the vision of IoT predicted more than 10 years ago.

Cloud Technology

The cloud has gone from vague idea postulated by technology minds to vast virtual expanses of solutions that have adapted to specific organisation needs and privacy requirements. Cloud will only grow more powerful and ubiquitous over the next few years.

Advanced Robotics

Intelligent systems, machine learning, data-driven decision making. These are the terms that are set to define industries as they increasingly lean on robotics to improve productivity and potential.

