5 exercise gadgets to help you get fit and stay fit

Lockdown has inspired a lot of people to get fit.

We all have far more time on our hands and realise the need to keep fit mentally and physically. Having a good exercise routine helps fulfill both of those categories.

Whether you’re already a fitness junkie who loves to get their body moving, or you’re just starting out by following online tutorials, there are a multitude of exercise gadgets out there to help assist you in your workouts.





Here are 5 exercise gadgets to help you get fit and stay fit:

1. SmartRope Rookie

R706 from store.tangramfactory.com









Looking for a fun way to track your cardio workouts? SmartRope rookie will help you keep your heart rate up while you workout. The magnetic sensors in the handle ensure accurate jump counts, it’s adjustable, and will fit almost everyone. The rope itself is light, durable, and smooth, making sure you can jump fast with ease.





2. LifePro 4-Speed Vibrating Foam Roller

R1280 from www.amazon.com









Whether it’s weightlifting, yoga, jiu-jitsu or running that you’re into, this foam-roller delivers high-penetration vibrations that get your body in the zone before workouts. And, on those days when your muscles feel achy, you can roll out tightness to make sure your body remains injury free. Making things simple, the device comes with five vibration levels, a strong battery life and a remote control to easily change the speed.





3. JAXJOX KettlebellConnect

R4935 from www.apple.com









When using weights, the entire ordeal can be very cumbersome making transitioning between exercises difficult. The JAXJOX KettlebellConnect’s advanced technology allows users to add or drop weight in seconds, saving them time and space, so you can work out anywhere. Plus the enhanced exercise tool was designed to help people keep track of their fitness goals by logging their data on iPhone or iPad devices.





4. Fitbit Charge 4

R 4155 from www.geewiz.co.za









If you want an accurate depiction of how active you are, the best way to track yourself is through a wearable device that goes where you go. Smart watches are able to do exactly that, plus they have a whole host of other useful features too. The Fitbit Charge 4 packs built-in GPS for pace and distance, 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring and more into a comfortable wristband. With Active Zone Minutes, feel a buzz when you reach your target heart rate zones during exercise, and celebrate when you earn extra minutes outside of exercise.





5. Withings Smart Body Analyzer

R2675 from pclinkshop.com









Withings Wi-Fi Smart Scales deliver a comprehensive picture using powerful sensors to help anyone have a positive impact on their weight and health goals in just 30 seconds. Developed with cardiologists, the Wi-Fi smart scale features an advanced body composition and cardiovascular health analysis on demand. You can also monitor your trends and heart health history on the Health Mate app.





