5 free digital art apps for iPads and tablets

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

For the artists who are always on the move, these iPad and tablet apps will perfectly capture your creativity wherever it may take you.

Digital art has taken off in recent years with new technology opening up the field to a broader audience. Whether it’s cartooning, sketching or photography, you no longer need to have a degree in graphic design (or even pay for an online course) to create your very own digital artwork at home.

There are tonnes of amazing apps for creating available for download, however the most popular ones come at a cost. We've rounded up the most worthy free digital art apps to experiment with and learn from before you take the plunge and splurge on something a little more advanced.





Here are 5 free digital art apps for iPads and tablets:





Adobe Photoshop Sketch

Free on Google Play and App Store









Adopting the mighty Photoshop brush engine and packing all that power inside your iPhone, iPad or tablet, this app comes loaded with a gallery of pens, pencils, and watercolours that look and feel real. Have fun creating on adjustable canvases up to a delightfully printable 8k for high resolution. If you want to take things a step further, you have the option to send your layered files to Adobe Photoshop CC or Adobe Illustrator CC with a single tap using their Creative Cloud account. For social media or just to capture your creative process, you can share your digital drawing process with an automatically created time-lapse video.





Concepts

Free on Google Play and App Store









Concepts is a flexible space to explore your creativity. Sketch ideas on the infinite canvas, write notes and doodles with the various tools that mimic the real thing, even changing intensity and shape as you tilt and try varying pressures. Storyboards, illustrations, product sketches and design plans, you can do it all and then share it with friends, clients and on other apps.





Comic Draw

Free on App Store









Create your very own comics right on your iPad with Comic Draw. Fully equipped with all the right brushes, fonts and tools you’ll need to make your own illustrations, you can have fun piecing together your plotline. A very important part of comics is the lettering, through words alone you are able to grasp the hear sound effects, understand the character’s emotions and the tone in which they spoke. Comic Draw has very sophisticated lettering controls including warping and 3D effects to help achieve this. There is also an advanced style system for consistent fonts and graphic design across multiple pages so your work can have your signature style throughout every project. Reading and creating cartoons and comics has never been more easy or fun.





Edit Lab Picture Photo Editing

Free on Google Play and App Store









Blend real life with visuals straight from your imagination with Edit Lab. The app has a stunning yet simple design that makes your photo editing experience fast, easy and highly engaging. With just a few taps artists can create stunning double exposure photos, write on pictures, add photographic vintage effects or beautiful stickers that you won’t find anywhere else.





Stop Motion Studio

Free on Google Play and App Store









Bring still images to life with Stop Motion Studio. The app will get you acquainted with the basics of film-making. With it’s easy to navigate interface, the app helps you make beautiful movies like Wallace and Gromit or those hilarious Lego shorts you've probably seen on YouTube - all you really need is a tripod.





IOL TECH



