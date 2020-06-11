5 gadgets every car needs

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Kit out your car with these super sleek accessories that will make every trip in your vehicle that much more enjoyable.

Whether you're looking to keep your coffee heated or simply enjoy the efficiency of wireless charging while you're on the move, these handy car gadgets are a must-have for every car.

5 gadgets every car needs:





YI Mirror dash













Upgrade your rear-view mirror with the functionalities of a dash cam. The YI Mirror Dash Cam provides a clear high definition image from the back and front of your vehicle, offering better visibility and a safer driving experience. Easy to set up, the two HD cameras including a front facing 1080p HD camera, and rear 720p HD camera fits comfortably over existing rearview mirrors.





Portable Electric Car Cooler/Warmer













Whether it’s coffee in the early morning or a refreshing soda on a hot day, this portable electric car cooler and warmer is exactly what you need when you’re on the go. The device’s temperature is 19 degrees lower than the surrounding temperature and its inner temperature can come up to more or less 60 degrees. It does not take up too much space and it’s also very quiet when in use.





Magnetic Vent Phone Holder













Attempting to hold the steering wheel and your cell phone whilst navigating busy roads and keeping an eye on Google Maps is not only difficult to do, but dangerous too. With 6 super strong magnets to firmly hold your phone in place, this phone mount works for any size phone both with or without a cover so it will follow you from phone to phone.





Automotive Night Vision System













When load shedding hits and you’re stuck travelling down a dark and winding road, the Automotive Night Vision System will display on-time images reflecting the real situation of the road without any lag. Able to form a full-color image at 1080P high resolution, you’ll be able to drive at night like it’s daytime. And the IPS screen provides consistent color from all viewing angles so you won’t have to move your head or the device for a better look.





Snug In-Car Fast Wireless Charger













Fitting perfectly in the cup-holder of your car, you can avoid the tangle of cables running back and forth between the front and back seat during lengthy road trips with Snug. The wireless charger fits devices up to 73mm and has a USB slot for cable charging for 2 devices to charge simultaneously. So, you’ll never have to worry about being stranded without any battery life.





IOL TECH