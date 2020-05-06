5 gifts to suit every kind of mom this Mother's Day

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Mother’s Day, celebrated on May 10, is just around the corner so if you haven’t started looking for gifts already, don’t worry because we’ve got you covered.

This year, skip the breakfast in bed fiasco (and the last-minute arts and crafts) and get Mom something that will actually improve her lifestyle.

From beauty treatments with a smart edge to digital mirrors that aid home workouts, this list of techy, mom-approved gifts will certainly earn you some major brownie points with the mom in your life.





5 Tech gifts for every kind of mom:





For the mom who needs a little peace and quiet













These Avantree ANC032 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones feature an "Active Noise Cancelling" function, Bluetooth 4.1 and high-end CSR chipset. The ultra-lightweight foldable design combined with high precision-engineered stereo drivers gives you a maximum comfortable music experience, and the opportunity to escape to a peaceful place whenever the need arises. Available for R949 from www.loot.co.za





For mom’s who value their beauty sleep













Smart Light + Sleep Sounds by Restore allows you to personalise a routine to help you fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up refreshed. You can opt to unwind with a soft-glow reading light without the eye-straining blue hues, nod off to content that prepares your brain and body for sleep, and be gently woken up to a custom sunrise alarm that supports healthy cortisol levels and use the easy touch control. As a bonus, the clock has dimmable digital buttons and controls. Available for R2408 from www.hatch.co.za





For the cardio-crazy mom













Home workouts have become increasingly popular because of how convenient and cost effective they are. If you have a mom who just loves working out every day, The Mirror is practically all her favourite classes all rolled into one - from yoga to boxing and everything in between. With a small footprint and elegant design, the device blends seamlessly into any room in your home surroundings. It’s compact size will have you turning less than two feet of wall space into a personal fitness studio. Certified trainers from the country's top fitness studios provide motivation and live feedback. Get maximum results in minimum time with in-workout adjustments based on your goals, preferences, and personal profile. Available for R27 761 from www.mirror.co.





For the spa loving mom













Combining beauty and tech, the UFO uses advanced dermal technologies with exclusive Korean mask formulas to amplify treatment results bringing you spa-quality at home. UFO’s Hyper-Infusion Technology uses your skin’s natural reactions to heat and cold as well as signature T-Sonic pulsations to achieve this. Available for R3590 from www.foreo.com.





For the late-night browser













From watching video clips to checking their messages and reading books online, although mother’s may not want to admit it, they spend just a s much time on their screens as their children do. These glasses by BluBox filter down blue light and eliminate glare which reduces digital eye strain, headaches and stress levels, leaving your eyes and mind feeling refreshed. Available for R1659 for the Willis Computer glasses from www.blublox.com.





IOL TECH



