5 noise-cancelling headphones for when you need a little extra peace and quiet

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

We all need a little peace and quiet sometimes, unfortunately we can’t always escape the chaos of our daily lives.

Whether it’s cartoons being blast on full volume, your neighbours mowing their lawn, dogs barking or the vacuum cleaner that’s disturbing your head-space, now that most of us are studying or working from home, we’ve come to realise the importance of having a calm work environment. An easy solution to this is noise cancelling headphones.

Noise cancelling headphones offer you a better sound experience because of their ability to prevent background noise from overpowering music from reaching your ears. However, that is only partly why they are so great. They provide users an escape from the world around them through “active noise-cancellation”. This is the process of actively erasing lower-frequency sound waves by creating their own sound waves that echo the incoming noise in every manner but one. According to an article by How Stuff Works, “The headphone's sound waves are 180 degrees out of phase with the intruding waves.” This results in the two sounds cancelling.





5 noise cancelling headphones for when you need a little extra peace and quiet:





Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

R7007 from www.bose.com









Bose Headphones 700 features a four-microphone system that picks up and isolates your voice while cancelling the noise around you. Their wireless headphones are optimized for the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can choose the right service for you in the Bose Music app.





Sony WH-1000XM3

R6399 from www.loot.co.za









The advanced noise cancelling technology in these headphones is paired with close fitting ear pads and HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 enhancing its noise cancelling power. Having a dedicated NC processor also ensures the reproduction of your music is never compromised due to processor performance. Unique Atmospheric Pressure Optimising delivers optimal sound at high altitude, so you can enjoy noise cancelling at its best when you fly.





AONIC 50

R6933 and www.shure.com









Engineered from decades of stage and studio experience, the AONIC 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones deliver premium listening with exceptional comfort and durability. Immerse yourself in an uninterrupted, world-class listening experience wherever you go.





Marshall Monitor II ANC

R4867 from www.marshallheadphones.com









Inspired by Marshall heritage, these headphones have a retro feel with a modern look, delivering high performance sound like you’ve never heard before. Advanced active noise cancelling technology blocks out the noise, letting you focus on what matters most – the music.





Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones

R5964 from www.loot.co.za









Designed by Sennheiser, the world’s leader in audio innovation, the PXC 550 Wireless is the product of over 70 years of technological development. Featuring Sennheiser’s NoiseGard Hybrid adaptive noise cancelling it creates your own aural space in even the most chaotic of environments: The louder the noise around you, the stronger it is cancelled.





IOL TECH