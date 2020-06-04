5 pieces of exercise equipment for small spaces

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

If hitting the gym was the only way you could commit to working out regularly, perhaps bringing the gym home will get you in the mood to sweat?

Summer bodies are made in the winter. With gyms closed and the air outside so frigid, you may have already begun browsing catalogs for workout equipment. But with homes already so crowded with members home from school or work, it isn’t plausible to invest in bulky equipment that will only make your space feel more cramped.

Luckily, workout equipment has evolved to be rather sleek and sophisticated over the years. With these workout gadgets you could be typing up an email one minute and going for a light jog in your at-home office the next.

Here are 5 pieces of exercise equipment for small spaces:





1. Smart portable punching bag

R 5926 from quietpunch.com





Picture: quietpunch.com





Quiet Punch Play helps users take their fitness game to the next level by tracking their workouts. Just like you count your steps, you can now count your punches, measure your progress, and see where you stand against others across the world. The punching bag was made for 70 to 90 cm doorways, perfect for a temporary setup that doesn't mark the door and it’s built to withstand a professional boxer's workout.





2. Elliptical peddler

R 3459 from sunnyhealthfitness.com





Picture: sunnyhealthfitness.com.





Keep moving with this portable motorised elliptical that fits under the desk. This elliptical can passively assist in the forward and backward pedal movement. There is also a manual exercise mode that does not use the motor assist. In this mode there are 3 levels of resistance. The easy to read digital LED tracks steps during your workout.





3. Vibration plate

R 2999 from www.makro.co.za





Picture: www.makro.co.za





The Maxxus V-Trainer Compact is a vibrating plate that’s suited for all fitness levels and age groups. It is a full-body workout that enhances your exercises by increasing muscle activation up to 5 times thus accelerating weight loss. Plus, it comes complete with a guidance system.





4. Folding Treadmill

R 8962 from www.amazon.com





Picture: www.amazon.com.





Built to fit a range of sports needs, when the riser is folded, the Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill can be used as an under desk treadmill at a speed of 1-4km/h, so you can do other things while walking. When the handrail is raised, the running speed is 1-8MPH and you can run to reach your fitness goal.

The powerful and ultra-quiet engine allows you to walk or run without disturbing others, making it ideal for home and office use. With a sturdy and durable steel frame and multi-layer shield design, it's shock-absorbing and noise-reducing, it makes your running quieter, safer and more comfortable.





5. Exercise Bench

R 2453 from www.gymenist.com





Picture: www.gymenist.com.





The Gymnast Exercise Bench can be adjusted to all positions from incline, flat and decline. It also comes with a cushion for support that you can move up and down the back of the bench to put it where it's most comfortable. The bench comes fully assembled, just take it out of the box and it's ready to use and fold it up to store it away.





IOL TECH